Cody Rhodes reveals new WWE nickname

Cody Rhodes has revealed his new WWE nickname. The WWE Undisputed Champion has been one of the company's top stars ever since his return in 2022. Known as The American Nightmare, he has a surprising nickname backstage.

Ad

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes talked about his love for suits and how he once met his daughter and wife on a beach wearing a suit. He usually wears a suit during non-wrestling segments in WWE.

Fans also spot him wearing an American Nightmare-style tracksuit and this particular attire has led to a nickname from the writers backstage.

"If ever I wear my track jacket and stuff on TV, the writers call it 'Cozy Rhodes,'" he revealed.

Ad

Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

On hearing this, Pat McAfee said he liked the new nickname. The two-time WWE Champion has been known for his sharp dressing and often likes to present a professional look whenever he's on TV.

Cody Rhodes will be in action this week on SmackDown when he teams up with Randy Orton to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Cody Rhodes set for big match at Crown Jewel

At Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes beat Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship. This sets up a Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ad

While Rollins was instrumental in Rhodes beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the two have had a storied rivalry in WWE.

The Visionary was the first opponent the American Nightmare faced on his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The two would go on to have two more matches, including a Hell in a Cell bout, with Rhodes coming out on top each time.

Now at Crown Jewel in Australia, Rollins will look to get the better of his old nemesis when they square off in a high-profile match.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!