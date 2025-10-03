Cody Rhodes reveals new WWE nickname

Cody Rhodes has revealed his new WWE nickname. The WWE Undisputed Champion has been one of the company's top stars ever since his return in 2022. Known as The American Nightmare, he has a surprising nickname backstage.
In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes talked about his love for suits and how he once met his daughter and wife on a beach wearing a suit. He usually wears a suit during non-wrestling segments in WWE.
Fans also spot him wearing an American Nightmare-style tracksuit and this particular attire has led to a nickname from the writers backstage.
"If ever I wear my track jacket and stuff on TV, the writers call it 'Cozy Rhodes,'" he revealed.
You can watch the interview below:
On hearing this, Pat McAfee said he liked the new nickname. The two-time WWE Champion has been known for his sharp dressing and often likes to present a professional look whenever he's on TV.
Cody Rhodes will be in action this week on SmackDown when he teams up with Randy Orton to take on The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.
Cody Rhodes set for big match at Crown Jewel
At Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes beat Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship. This sets up a Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
While Rollins was instrumental in Rhodes beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the two have had a storied rivalry in WWE.
The Visionary was the first opponent the American Nightmare faced on his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The two would go on to have two more matches, including a Hell in a Cell bout, with Rhodes coming out on top each time.
Now at Crown Jewel in Australia, Rollins will look to get the better of his old nemesis when they square off in a high-profile match.
