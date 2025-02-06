Cody Rhodes reveals who's the real "Tribal Chief" in The Bloodline saga

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently joined the wrestling world in acknowledging who he considers the true Tribal Chief in The Bloodline saga. He shared his views in an interview before the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Subsequently, Solo Sikoa attempted to capture the title from Rhodes on several occasions but was unsuccessful.

That being said, on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Reigns defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. Following this victory, The Rock honored the former Universal Champion by bestowing upon him the Ula Fala.

During an interview with Theonemona, Cody Rhodes recognized both Roman Reigns and The Rock as true "Tribal Chiefs," acknowledging the cultural significance of the title. He admitted to initially failing to fully grasp the cultural implications of the Tribal Chief persona but now understands its genuine importance.

"From a reality standpoint, him [Reigns] and The Rock are both Chiefs, real Chiefs. I feel like I might have been naive and maybe a little uncultured in knowing. [sic] It took me a while to catch up when Mr. Heyman [Paul Heyman] says something you should probably listen and that him going on about Ula Fala and stuff, I don't think I really fully got it and now I'm thinking like, 'It's not the Million Dollar Title; it's genuine; it's real,'" Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare ultimately declared the OG Bloodline leader as the current Tribal Chief. Cody Rhodes added:

"He represents it so well; they both do. But who's the real Tribal Chief? I guess you'd have to say, Roman [Reigns] is the real Tribal Chief." [From 10:16 to 10:51]

You can watch the full interview below:

Cody Rhodes was in action at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE

The Royal Rumble was held at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. At the premium live event, The American Nightmare put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match.

In a thrilling and brutal encounter, Rhodes emerged victorious, retaining his title. The Prizefighter was left bloodied and battered after suffering a vicious Alabama Slam through the ladder.

Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar will challenge Cody Rhodes for the championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

