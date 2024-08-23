Cody Rhodes reveals Rhea Ripley followed through on fan promise; former champion reacts

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed on social media today that Rhea Ripley delivered on a promise to a young fan. The American Nightmare will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes both appeared at Fanatics Fest NYC last weekend. However, a young wrestling fan was unable to give a bracelet she made to Rhodes and asked Ripley if she could give it to him.

The 27-year-old promised she would give the bracelet to the SmackDown star, and Cody Rhodes confirmed he received it today on his Instagram story. Rhea Ripley reacted to the message with a holding back tears emoji, and you can check out her reaction on Instagram by clicking here.

Ripley reacts to Rhodes receiving bracelet on Instagram.

Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin on August 31. The Prizefighter has spent the past few months helping Rhodes in his rivalry against The Bloodline on the blue brand.

Former WWE writer doesn't believe the company has built up enough rivals for Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for not building up enough stars to challenge Cody Rhodes for his title.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Russo noted that the promotion didn't have stars ready for Rhodes after he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL to become champion. Rhodes has defeated AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa in recent months to retain his title.

"So, what does Cody do? He finishes the story. They know he's gonna finish the story. That plan was in place for a very long time. Well, this is where we've gone with it," Russo continued. "He finishes the story. He has no opponents. They built no opponents for him. He had to wrestle AJ, he had to wrestle Logan Paul, he's got no opponents. They build nobody for the guy." [From 3:45 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley will also be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin at the end of the month. She will be teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the Premium Live Event next weekend.

