Former employee irate over WWE's biggest blunder with Cody Rhodes (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed the company ruined Cody Rhodes' championship run. The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes completed his story at The Show of Shows as he defeated Roman Reigns for the title. However, the star hasn't been in compelling storylines since winning the gold. He has been a fighting champion and defended the title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

On Writing with Russo this week, the veteran writer mentioned that WWE hadn't build anyone up as a credible foe for Cody Rhodes after his WrestleMania triumph. Russo pointed out that the champ had to work makeshift feuds with AJ Styles and Logan Paul to get through some title defenses.

Trending

"So, what does Cody do? He finishes the story. They know he's gonna finish the story. That plan was in place for a very long time. Well, this is where we've gone with it," Russo continued. "He finishes the story. He has no opponents. They built no opponents for him. He had to wrestle AJ, he had to wrestle Logan Paul, he's got no opponents. They build nobody for the guy." [From 3:45 onwards]

Cody Rhodes will defend the title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

Although Owens was hesitant to take the title shot, he agreed later on and showed signs that he could be a formidable opponent of the American Nightmare.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback