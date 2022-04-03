Cody Rhodes reveals "special" gesture by Vince McMahon before he re-signed with WWE

Cody Rhodes has opened up about his initial discussions with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard about re-signing with WWW. Both men flew in to meet The American Nightmare and had a fruitful conversation.

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016, ending his decade-long run with Vince McMahon's company. He came through the ranks before going on to feature on the main roster, winning the Intercontinental title and tag team titles.

Rhodes said he left the company on bad terms and felt he would've been pleased even if he hadn't gotten re-signed by WWE.

"One of the most special parts of it was Bruce [Prichard] and the Chairman himself [Vince McMahon] flew down to meet me. Had that meeting not led to anything, had it just been a conversation about 'wrestling, sports entertainment, so fun,' just a conversation on that, it would have been great closure on the last loop. I left here on the worst of terms. I talked all the smack on earth, but none of it matter," said Cody. [H/T Fightful]

Rhodes said that the conversation with McMahon was "closure on the first loop," i.e. him leaving the company on bad terms. He felt vindicated when the WWE Chairman told him that they were interested in his AEW gimmick, which Rhodes had crafted carefully after leaving WWE.

"It felt good. You spend all the time trying to prove the people wrong who doubted you and prove people right who were on board with you. In that moment, it was closure on the first loop and excitement for what's next. It's pretty clear what I came to do. Pretty clear. There is unfinished business. For my family, there is something we never got, and I want to be the one to get it," Rhodes added.

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he will be on the RAW after WrestleMania, where he has vowed to address the fans and make his intentions clear.

Rhodes, in his first interview after rejoining WWE, has stated in no uncertain terms that he wants to win the world title, which neither his father, the great Dusty Rhodes nor his brother Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust), won in the company.

The American Nightmare's appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania will be the first time he will be on the brand in six years. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear what Rhodes has to say.

