Cody Rhodes reveals why he doesn't want The Rock to be at WrestleMania 41; breaks character

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The main issue of this match was born at Elimination Chamber, when the 16-time world champion sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel.

Ad

The American Nightmare has felt betrayed since then, and while he got the better of Cena on RAW last night, The Final Boss' presence still looms. Rhodes spoke about the Hollywood megastar recently, stating that he hopes The Rock will miss WrestleMania 41.

However, it isn't for his betrayal. Cody Rhodes wants to be the focal point of the show, which may become difficult if The Final Boss returns. He spoke about this in an interview with Complex. The former AEW star was asked to send one message to The Rock that he'd be guaranteed to hear. This prompted Cody to reveal what he wants out of WrestleMania 41, while he broke character to thank his on-screen enemy:

Ad

Trending

"I would just hope that the Final Boss can sit back and put his feet up and watch WrestleMania 41 and pat the sweat on his forehead with dollar bills that I'll be making him in another main event at another WrestleMania, where I'm going to make it so that they leave the event thinking about me and not him," said Cody Rhodes.

Ad

He added:

"But again, he's the boss, so he gets to reap those rewards in a similar way that I do, and also in the craziest of ways, I'd also want to thank him. He is, again, a little bit outside of the box, but he thinks in a very unique way, and although what you see on screen, those individuals don't get along and that might be very, very real. I have learned a great deal from the Final Boss, and I'm not too cool to admit that. I hope to continue to learn more."

Ad

Will The Rock show up at WrestleMania 41 to cost Cody Rhodes?

Given he was there when John Cena turned heel, The Final Boss will likely be a part of WrestleMania 41. He was also mentioned by Cody Rhodes on RAW, so it seems WWE has not moved on from that part of the story.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Travis Scott could return to swing the match in John Cena's favor. It remains to be seen what his ultimate involvement is, and whether Cody Rhodes loses his Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback