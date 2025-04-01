WWE RAW from London - Best and Worst - Real reason why John Cena turned heel; babyface turn out of nowhere; WrestleMania 41 match changed?

The final show of WWE's massive European tour, Monday Night RAW from London was a blockbuster affair. This episode did a lot for the road to WrestleMania 41, setting up multiple matches for The Show of Shows.

A lot happened on RAW, including the return of England's own Tyler Bate. He teamed with Pete Dunne, who turned babyface, against The New Day. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has stirred up some tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor after their tag team win.

Beyond that, let's get to the biggest positives and negatives from WWE's European finale. So, without further ado, here is the best and worst of this week's episode of RAW.

#3. Best: Cody is a step ahead on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and John Cena shared the ring again on RAW, with this being their best confrontation by far. The theme of this segment was The American Nightmare being a step ahead of his WrestleMania challenger. He even roasted himself to get a jump on Cena's trope of destroying his opponents on the microphone.

The 16-time world champion did reveal why he turned heel on Rhodes, claiming that he was disgusted that someone so "mediocre" could be the face of WWE. John Cena seemed to rip the former AEW star apart. He called Cody Rhodes a fan, ripped his tattoo, and promised to bury him.

The Undisputed WWE Champion ot the final word, though. Rhodes implied that Cena was only as successful as he was because of Vince McMahon, while his rival threw in a Tony Khan reference in retaliation. A lot more was said before Cody hit the Cross Rhodes to stand tall over the Hollywood megastar.

This served as an excellent gateway to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, with both stars laying their best shots. The American Nightmare proved himself as an equal to the WWE legend on RAW, truly showcasing his growth over the years.

#2. Best/Worst: Too much drama?

The shenanigans involving Bianca Belair may have been too much, but Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY had a great main event on RAW. Their Women's World Championship match was physical and gritty, with The Eradicator's mid-air headbutt being the highlight.

The match ended after Belair was tired of taking bumps. The EST of WWE was accidentally attacked multiple times, leading to her calling for a double disqualification. As a result, SKY is still the champion. Ripley took exception to that and attacked both stars.

A triple threat is inevitable for WrestleMania 41, with WWE set to add Mami to the match after what happened on RAW. The road has been bumpy and filled with twists, but Rhea Ripley is set to receive some vindication as The Show of Shows approaches.

#1. Worst: What is this feud about?

The match is going to be great, but what are AJ Styles and Logan Paul fighting about? Their segments have felt completely random, with the feeling that they've been thrown together for WrestleMania season.

Paul did not have anything interesting to say on RAW while Styles tried to bring some intensity into this storyline. Well, at least it ended in a challenge for WrestleMania 41 and a brawl. The Maverick ended up standing tall.

If the two do have another promo battle before their match at 'Mania, it needs to have some substance. AJ Styles and Logan Paul shouldn't get by on the "calling out" cliche that has plagued the build to this bout.

#1. Best: Big Jim bleeds

Image via WWE.com

It's about time WWE got creative with the build to Jey Uso vs. Gunther. RAW this week was very productive in making their match a must-watch, with Jimmy Uso being sacrificed. Jey's twin brother faced The Ring General in a physical match, but it was what happened afterward that took the headlines.

Gunther beat up Big Jim after the match until The YEET Master came out. He proceeded to attack both Usos from behind, tied Jey with a zip tie to the bottom rope, and destroyed Jimmy in front of him. The World Heavyweight Champion busted him open and wiped the blood on his chest.

Jey Uso was forced to watch and couldn't do anything about it. This should be enough motivation for him to drop the Yeets and take the fight to Gunther at WrestleMania 41. WWE has given us an emotional hook now. Bring on 'Mania!

