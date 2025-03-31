John Cena finally reacts to claims he buries talent on WWE RAW

John Cena's promos in the first two of three advertised appearances on RAW left a lot to be desired, but he made sure to make a statement when addressing the accusations of him burying talent.

For those unaware, John Cena had a long history of "burying talent" in WWE. One of the best examples of this is SummerSlam 2010, when Cena was accused of using his backstage political power to make sure he went over Team Nexus. Wade Barrett's career was directly affected as a result of this.

When Cody Rhodes told Cena that he expected him to "cook" on the mic, John Cena said that he didn't intend to cook Cody Rhodes, instead he was going to bury him. He said that he didn't bury talent, he buried mediocrity.

"I don't bury talent. I bury mediocrity."

The segment ended with Cody Rhodes hitting the Cross Rhodes on Cena and standing tall. The irony of it was that Wade Barrett, usually a SmackDown commentator, was at ringside with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

Wade Barrett thanked Cody Rhodes for what he did, which is a hilarious bit of character continuity as Barrett feuded with Cena intensely throughout 2010.

Either way, it was an intense promo exchange and did well to build the hype for the main event.

