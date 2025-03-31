WWE RAW Results: John Cena knocked out after controversial promo; top star brutally attacks former champ (3/31/25)

John Cena kicked off WWE RAW from the O2 Arena in London, and Cody Rhodes made his entrance right after, interrupting the 16-time champ. Cody said that the fans had been hearing Cena talk for weeks, and now it was the champ's turn. Rhodes brought up Stardust, his old gimmick which was possibly a big part of why he left WWE, and added that Cena was facing him at WrestleMania.

Cody then reminded us that they were once friends and asked him, "Why?" Cena said that he was not going to stoop down to Cody's level and said that he was going to bury him like he did everyone else. Cena said that he buries mediocrity and that Cody's ego outmatched his abilities, reminding the fans that Rhodes was once his chauffeur.

Cena accused Rhodes of stealing his secrets but added that the champ was still underwhelming. The legend made fun of Rhodes and said that Cody was an embarrassment who got his wrestling gimmick tattooed on himself. Cena called him an 'errand boy who got lucky' and that he was going to retire as the last 'real' champ.

Rhodes fired back and reminded Cena that the fans chose The American Nightmare while John was chosen by 'a guy in an office that wasn't there anymore and that no one talks about,' referring to Vince McMahon. Cena said that 'he makes empires for billionaires' while Cody 'steals money from their kids', possibly referring to Tony Khan of AEW.

Cody reminded him that the fans had only ever chanted 'you can't wrestle' for Cena before the latter tried to take a cheap shot at the champ. Cody turned it around and hit the Cross Rhodes and knocked Cena out before walking off.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (March 31, 2025):

The New Day def. New Catch Republic

Gunther def. Jimmy Uso

The Judgment Day def. Bron Breakker & Penta

IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley ended in double DQ

The New Day were out next and complained about having to earn their tag team title shot. Kofi and Xavier said that they were going to prove themselves and earn the title shot. Their opponents were New Catch Republic, with Tyler Bate making his big return.

WWE RAW Results: New Catch Republic vs. The New Day

Woods and Bate kicked off the match and Dunne was tagged in early. The returning team was in control and sent The New Day outside before hitting stereo dives on them. Back in the ring, Woods took control and sent Dunne outside before Kofi got him with the running knee off the apron.

Dunne and Bate got a big double team move in the ring before Pete snapped Woods' fingers. Kofi got the boom drop on Dunne before Woods denied a double-team move. Kofi took Bate out with a cheap shot from the apron before getting the Daybreak with Woods on Dunne for the win.

Result: The New Day def. New Catch Republic

After the match, The New Day were on their way out when The War Raiders came out and stared them down.

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso was getting ready for his match against Gunther when Jey Uso came to tell him to be careful.

Ludwig Kaiser was being interviewed at ringside and said that he was disappointed that he didn't have a WrestleMania match. Since Adam Pearce won't get him an opponent, he said that he would have to "take matters into his own hands."

WWE RAW Results: Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso

The match headed outside and Jimmy took some big chops before being driven into the barricades. Jimmy managed to get the upper hand and sent Gunther outside next and hit a big dive. Back inside the ring, Gunther got his knees up for the frogsplash before Jimmy got a big superplex.

Jimmy got the splash for a near fall before Gunther dropped him on the apron and hit a clothesline on the floor. Gunther got some big chops in the ring before hitting a massive dropkick.

The champ followed up with the powerbomb and chose to continue the match to get revenge on Jimmy for last week. Gunther locked in the sleeper hold and the ref called for the bell after Jimmy stopped responding.

Result: Gunther def. Jimmy Uso

After the match, Gunther locked in the sleeper hold once more before Jey Uso showed up and attacked him. Jey beat Gunther down to ringside before the champ ran off into the crowd.

Grade: B+

As Jey was helping his brother out of the ring, Gunther ran back in and sent Jey into the steel steps. The champ was about to powerbomb Jey into the steps and security came in to stop him.

Expand Tweet

Gunther hit the powerbomb on the steel on one of the security guys before zip-tying Jey to the ring ropes. Gunther taunted Jey who was trapped in the corner and hit Jimmy in the head with the title belt.

Jimmy's head was busted open and Gunther hit the powerbomb on him and unloaded on him before locking in the sleeper hold once more. Officials and Adam Pearce finally stopped Gunther and made him retreat before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker & Penta vs. The Judgment Day

Bron hit a big dropkick on Balor and a backbreaker on Dom before sending them outside. Penta hit a big dive on them before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Penta was isolated as the match went on but Bron managed to get the tag and came in with a double suplex on Balor and Dom.

Balor took a big double-team stunner in the corner before Dominik broke up the pin. Dom and Carlito ran distraction and it allowed Balor to counter the Canadian Destroyer. Bron accidentally speared Penta before Balor got the Coup de Grâce on the luchador for the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. Bron Breakker & Penta

Grade: B

Chad Gable was still pretending to be sick and Gable still had a doctor's note. Adam Pearce told Gable that RAW next week was at Gable's hometown and Chad almost dropped the act before Pearce let him know that he had already booked El Grand Americano in next week's match.

Penta and Bron Breakker almost got into a fight backstage after their match before RAW moved on.

AJ Styles was out next and said that he was tired of waiting for Logan Paul to call him out. AJ called Logan out, and the latter showed up and joined him in the ring. The crowd booed Logan who said that he wasn't looking for a fight and that he was going to forgive AJ for Madison Square Gardens.

AJ said that he forgave Logan, "for being the biggest d**chebag in the WWE". The two got some banter in before Styles told Paul not to write cheques that his a** can't cash. AJ challenged Logan to a match and the latter instead called everyone broke before trying for a cheap shot.

Styles turned it around and almost hit the Styles Clash but Logan slipped away. Logan got a low blow on AJ before getting the Paul-verizer on Styles, taking him out.

Backstage in The Judgment Day clubhouse, it looked like Liv Morgan was trying to drive a wedge between Dominik and Finn Balor.

WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship match

Bianca Belair was the guest referee for the match and Ripley unloaded on IYO right off the bat, making Belair break it up. IYO unloaded on Rhea as well and Bianca broke that up too before the two traded rollups. Outside the ring, Ripley took a big slam on the floor and might have hurt her head on the way down.

Back inside, IYO got some big kicks and a double stomp before hitting the bullet train knees in the corner. Rhea blocked a top rope move with a headbutt before getting a near fall. IYO countered the Riptide twice before a kick from Rhea sent Belair out of the ring. Rhea got the riptide and could have gotten the pin but the ref was not there.

Belair got back in and counted but IYO kicked out. Rhea and Bianca argued about the count and both she and IYO hit Bianca by accident, making the ref go outside and call the match with a double DQ, meaning that IYO retained on a technicality.

Result: Match ended in a double DQ

Rhea attacked Belair after the match and IYO got involved as well and we headed for a big brawl. Ripley took both women down with Riptides before Belair took a second Riptide from the ropes. Rhea taunted IYO and Belair before holding up the women's world title as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

