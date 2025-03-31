  • home icon
Jimmy Uso gets destroyed and busted open on WWE RAW while his brother Jey Uso watches on; top champion was responsible

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:08 GMT
Jimmy Uso was taken out on WWE RAW (Image credits: Sony Liv live stream)

Jimmy Uso took on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this week on WWE RAW. However, things didn't work out the way The Usos hoped.

Last week on RAW, The Usos reunited to defeat Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Later on the show, Jimmy confronted Gunther backstage and challenged him to a singles match for this week's episode of the red brand before slapping the champion.

Gunther dominated the OG Bloodline member and won the match via submission. Following the bout, The Ring General continued to attack Jimmy Uso before Jey came out to save his brother.

While Gunther retreated when his challenger came out, he ambushed The Usos moments later, which led to one of the most brutal beatdowns in recent WWE history, as the Austrian star tied his WrestleMania challenger to the rope and brutally attacked Big Jim. The Yeet Master helplessly watched Jimmy get busted open.

The 39-year-old superstar has previously failed to beat Gunther on multiple occasions. However, he remains determined to win his first World Title. Uso won the Intercontinental Championship, his first singles title in WWE, last year by defeating Bron Breakker.

WWE hasn't provided an update on Jimmy Uso's condition after the brutal beatdown by Gunther on WWE RAW.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
