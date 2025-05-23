Cody Rhodes reveals WrestleMania 41 botch; discusses major plans amid WWE absence

Cody Rhodes made his first public appearance after WrestleMania 41 on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. The former Undisputed WWE Champion revealed that there was a mistake at WrestleMania, plus his potential plans outside pro wrestling.

Rhodes failed to defend his title at WrestleMania against John Cena, who made history by becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion. The ex-champ looked defeated after the loss and has been absent on television since.

Speaking to ComicBook at the grand opening of the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, The American Nightmare was asked which video game character he would like to play in a future movie. He had two answers from Metal Gear Solid.

"I feel like I’m slightly aging out of some of the characters that I really like, but it would always be anything in 'Metal Gear Solid,' and I would take anything in 'Metal Gear Solid.' Like, if you need me to learn Russian and do Revolver Ocelot, I would do it. If you just put the hood on me, I’d do Cyborg Ninja. So I would do anything in 'Metal Gear Solid,'" Rhodes said.

Revealing the botch, Cody Rhodes added that his helmet at WrestleMania 41 was supposed to open like Cyborg Ninja, but it ended up looking like Tony Stark's Iron Man.

Cody Rhodes joked about the Epic Universe ride

Speaking on Universal Studios Orlando's YouTube livestream during Epic Universe's opening, Cody Rhodes joked that the theme park's "Stardust Racers" was named after his former WWE character.

"Well, I'm honored. I truly am. The lowest point in my career has turned into joy for so many people. What's funny is the amount of people that have come and been around here and shown their experience on Instagram or Twitter or TikTok or whatever, they all have messaged me individually about this coaster, and we haven't rode it yet," (From 17:19 - 17:40)

It's unclear when Rhodes will return to WWE television, though there's some speculation that it might happen at Saturday Night's Main Event during John Cena's match against R-Truth.

