Cody Rhodes risks losing fans unless he changes one thing, WWE legend says

Kevin Nash believes Cody Rhodes should stop reminding WWE fans about his WrestleMania 39 loss.

Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday on, April 2. The following night, Brock Lesnar attacked The American Nightmare on RAW to set up a first-time-ever match between the two at Backlash on May 6.

Nash reviewed Lesnar and Rhodes' confrontation from the April 17 episode of RAW on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer warned that Rhodes risks losing fans if he continues to discuss his failed title challenge:

"I know it's a babyface thing that he wants his pound of flesh, he wants his revenge," Nash said. "If he keeps making reference to the fact that he didn't win at WrestleMania, that's absolutely evident since you don't have a belt. You don't have to bring it up every week that you didn't win at WrestleMania. I get it, people are still with you. Don't lose them." [From 01:21:41 – 1:22:13]

Rhodes has made it his mission to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since his return to WWE in 2022. The former AEW star's late father, Dusty, previously failed to win the WWWF Championship (now known as the WWE Championship) in 1977.

Kevin Nash disliked Cody Rhodes' WWE RAW promo

Brock Lesnar watched on from the stage as Cody Rhodes attacked several security team members inside the ring. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner tried to confront The Beast Incarnate before being held back by more security staff at ringside.

Kevin Nash was not overly impressed with Rhodes' promo at the end of the segment, in which he used the word "coward" to describe his rival:

"Don't walk to the hard camera after Brock leaves and all the smoke is cleared and say, 'You're no cowboy, Brock Lesnar, because I know a cowboy.' His dad wore the cowboy hat and the Austin gimmick boots. 'What you are… boom, boom, boom… is a coward.' Now, I don't know…" [From 1:22:15 – 1:22:55]

Nash also spoke about the time a WWE Hall of Famer refused to join the nWo in WCW.

