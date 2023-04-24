Kevin Nash on WWE legend rejecting a spot in the nWo

Kevin Nash recently recalled wanting Booker T to join the legendary New World Order (nWo) faction in WCW.

The stable formed in July 1996 when Nash and Scott Hall joined forces with Hulk Hogan at WCW Bash at the Beach. A total of 62 people represented the nWo between 1996 and 2002, including Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman.

Nash previously mentioned on his Kliq This podcast that Booker T did not want to become a nWo member in WCW. On this week's episode, the 63-year-old elaborated on why he asked his former co-worker to join the group:

"I wanted Booker in that original [group] because I wanted a black athlete, I wanted a black man, and Book was a real dude, you know, and always has been. I remember I asked him, I said, 'Book, would you join the nWo?' He looked at me and said, 'Big fella, man, Kev, I don't wanna work that f***ing hard. You guys work every f***ing house show.' I said, 'All right…'" [1:44:05 – 1:44:34]

Booker T finally joined the nWo after the group reformed in WWE in 2002. However, his association with the stable only lasted four weeks.

Did Kevin Nash oppose any nWo additions?

Scott Steiner joined the nWo in February 1998, while Buff Bagwell was added to the faction five months later.

Kevin Nash said he had no issues with anyone joining the nWo as long as his paycheck was not affected. He added that Bagwell and Steiner were good additions to the stable:

"There were members of that group that were really solid," Nash continued. "When Scotty Steiner joins, Scotty was a solid nWo guy (…) I think that Bagwell and Steiner, that was always an entertaining segment when those guys went out there. They kinda played off each other well." [1:28:20 – 1:29:00]

In 2021, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman) joined the WWE Hall of Fame.

