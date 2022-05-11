Ric Flair picks WWE RAW star, Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns in dream four-man faction

Ric Flair believes Roman Reigns would fit perfectly into The Four Horsemen if the faction existed today.

The Four Horsemen is widely viewed as one of the greatest groups in wrestling history. Between 1985 and 1999, Flair featured in several incarnations of the legendary stable in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the 73-year-old claimed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton would also succeed in a modern-day Four Horsemen.

“Ric, Roman, Randy, and I’m trying to think of one that fits in that group perfectly,” Flair said. “You wanna know something? Cody Rhodes. There’s the answer. I had to think for a second. That would have been great.” [20:22-20:48]

Five members of The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, J.J. Dillon, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard) received WWE Hall of Fame inductions in 2012.

Why Ric Flair thinks so highly of Randy Orton

While Flair did not elaborate on Reigns and Rhodes’ Four Horsemen credentials, he did have high praise for his former Evolution colleague Randy Orton.

A long-time fan of Orton’s work, The Nature Boy applauded the 42-year-old for unselfishly helping his tag team partner Riddle over the last year.

"It’s not even arguable, Randy is the best performer in the business… male," Flair said. "There’s nothing to argue about. Aside from his skill, every role they put him in, he’s successful at it. God only knows, he’s helped who I think is a great kid as well, Riddle. [Riddle has] really, really made some strides and gains in this business." [20:53-21:19]

Realistically, Ric Flair’s dream Four Horsemen stable is unlikely to form any time soon. Orton and Riddle are currently feuding with Reigns and The Usos, while Cody Rhodes has set his sights on Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Ric Flair's modern-day Four Horsemen stable? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Arjun