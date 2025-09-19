Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns shared emotional backstage conversation; WWE Champion reveals intimate details

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently revealed details of his personal conversation with Roman Reigns. The OTC is The American Nightmare's biggest rival in the Stamford-based promotion.

After Cody Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, he was trying to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes failed to win against Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but redeemed himself a year later at WrestleMania XL by claiming the gold. Although the two stars haven't faced each other in recent times, they are still considered each other's biggest rivals.

During a recent interview on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike ahead of Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes revealed a personal conversation he had with Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare admitted that he doesn't talk a lot with the OTC, but the latter once said something to him that has stuck with him.

Rhodes said Reigns told him that WWE's big partnership with ESPN was a payoff for everything his father and the OG Bloodline leader's father had done for the business, and they now needed to bring their 'A game' to take pro wrestling to new heights.

"We don't talk a lot, but he said something to me that really stuck out with me, and it's very sincere. It's that WWE and pro-wrestling in general [are] going to such a big platform like ESPN, it's really everything that our dads ever worked for. So that's always kinda there. They did it all, you know, and then we get to revel in this wonderful success, so we better bring it," he said.

Check out his interview below:

Cody Rhodes will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza, unlike Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently out of in-ring competition after he was brutally assaulted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Clash in Paris. The OTC could make a surprise return at Wrestlepalooza during The Usos' clash with The Vision, but he is not scheduled for a match.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will be in action at the upcoming premium live event. The American Nightmare is set to face Drew McIntyre in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Rhodes and McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza this weekend.

