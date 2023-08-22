Cody Rhodes saves current champions on RAW; added to the main event match

On this week's episode of RAW, the main event was restarted with Cody Rhodes added to the match.

When the show began, Kevin Owens made his return in his home province of Quebec and challenged any two members of The Judgment Day to a tag team match between him and his tag team partner Sami Zayn.

Later on, The American Nightmare said he would be paying close attention to the bout. He is also involved in a feud with the heelish stable.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's opponents were revealed to be Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Rhea Ripley forced them to team up. The match didn't last very long, however, as it ended via disqualification after KO hit Balor with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Judgment Day then began attacking Sami and KO, which led to Cody Rhodes coming out to make the save while holding his weight belt. The babyfaces managed to overcome the heels. The American Nightmare then grabbed a microphone and said the show wasn't going to end that way.

He then laid out a challenge for a six-man tag team match. During the bout, Cody Rhodes hit Dominik with the Crossroads. He then tagged in Sami Zayn, who hit the NXT North American Champion with the Helluva Kick after tagging in Kevin Owens, who hit Dirty Dom with a stunner to win the match for his team.

