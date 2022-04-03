"C'mon, man, I know," – Cody Rhodes says top WWE Superstar was eager to know if he was re-signing

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed Kevin Owens was keen to find out if the former AEW star was re-signing with WWE.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens met in the ring on a few occasions in WWE in 2016 in a few tag team matches and a fatal five-way match for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

David Shoemaker of The Ringer Wrestling Show interviewed Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. He asked Cody if he had told anybody he was coming back. Cody said he told a few people close to him, while Kevin Owens was curious and wanted the former TNT Champion to spill the beans:

"Nobody (telling his old WWE friends about him returning). The real ones, the OG ones knew. The one who had a hard time not telling him was Kevin Owens. Genuinely, already knew, 'C'mon, man, I know. We're on the same card,' he gets to be on the lofty air of going on last tonight. But I just wanted to keep it quiet, keep it low. I didn't even tell Randy (Orton)."

"I haven't seen Randy. I heard he's, like, a really good guy. Cleaned up his life. Blows my mind. This guy threw a dynamite stick in a lobby in Mexico the first week I met him. What the hell are we doing here (jokes)? I didn't tell anyone. I kept it very limited." (from 9:45 to 10:29)

Cody Rhodes said his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and his mother knew about his return, but he didn't even tell his cousin, Berkley Ottman, who works in WWE as a timekeeper.

Cody Rhodes wants to win the "big one" on his return to WWE

Rhodes wasted no time saying that he wants to achieve something his father, Dusty Rhodes, couldn't: win a world title in WWE:

"I've strayed away from the specter of Dusty Rhodes for 16 years in the business, but the whole reason I got in it is because I wanted to win the big one. I wanted it so bad, I wanted to hand it to him."

In AEW, Cody Rhodes won the TNT Championship thrice, while he won the Intercontinental title twice and the tag team title six times in WWE.

