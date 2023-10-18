Cody Rhodes' secret announcement finally revealed

Cody Rhodes' last decision as an authority figure was finally revealed on WWE NXT.

Last week, Cody Rhodes came to the white and gold brand to make a major announcement. He announced he would be the special guest General Manager for one night. Last week's show was the biggest NXT show of all time and featured legends such as John Cena and Undertaker.

Rhodes fulfilled his GM duties to perfection and was busy booking matches. One of the bouts he booked for this week was the triple threat match between Baron Corbin, Dijak, and Carmelo Hayes.

Tonight, Carmelo Hayes got on the mic to discuss his upcoming match, but he was quickly interrupted by Baron Corbin, who mocked him for being a fanboy last week. They were interrupted by Dijak, who stated that he was the one who would win the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Ilja Dragunov showed up on the titantron and said Cody Rhodes made one last decision as General Manager. He then revealed that tonight's match will be a Fatal Four-Way match and include Trick Williams.

Expand Tweet

This seemed to surprise Hayes. Dijak and Corbin tried to drive a wedge between Hayes and Trick before jumping. However, that plan backfired, and Hayes and Trick cleared the ring.

It will be interesting to see how this last-minute addition will affect Carmelo Hayes' game plan.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section.