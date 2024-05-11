Cody Rhodes seemingly confirms huge potential change to title; hints after WWE didn't mention it

Cody Rhodes seemingly has a new idea about what he wants after SmackDown. It appears that it could end with him changing his title completely. The star has sent a hint after his appearance on the show.

Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL after defeating Roman Reigns and ending his years-long reign. He overcame all the odds over that weekend and has since also successfully defended his title at Backlash against AJ Styles as well.

Logan Paul appeared as the one challenging Cody Rhodes next for the WWE Championship after Nick Aldis confirmed that he'd been decided as the next one to get a title shot.

He was called Cody's next challenger, and the match would be Champion vs. Champion, with Paul as the United States Champion. However, it was not explicitly stated that the match would be a Winner-Take-All.

Cody Rhodes appears to think differently, though. After this appearance, he tweeted out two words that seemingly changed the entire title picture on SmackDown.

"2 belts," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

If both titles are up for grabs and the winner wins them both, then it could realistically change the entire look of the company. Rhodes could be the WWE and the United States Champion, or Logan Paul could get that honor.

The company has still not confirmed the official stipulation.

Cody Rhodes will have to look out for AJ Styles as well after WWE SmackDown

While Randy Orton won his match, defeating Styles, the star was unhappy with how his King of the Ring claim ended.

Before his match, he said he was not done with Rhodes and wanted to face the star.

Now that the King of the Ring is not distracting him, he might come after Rhodes directly anyway. Meanwhile, Rhodes has his hands full with Logan Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback