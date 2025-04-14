Cody Rhodes segment announced for WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has made a huge revelation regarding his appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The show will air live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, in a few hours.

Moments ago, The American Nightmare took to Instagram Stories to post a picture sitting alongside Michael Cole. He urged fans to stay tuned for his conversation with The Voice of WWE later tonight. The wrestling promotion will seemingly air a pre-recorded video of The RAW Commentator interviewing the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Stay tuned for this conversation... An old friend @wwe," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The last time the two stars were face-to-face, Cody floored The Cenation Leader with a Cross Rhodes after an intriguing verbal back-and-forth.

Cody Rhodes teases a WWE match with The Rock

Cody Rhodes had a fierce rivalry with The Rock on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull even pinned the former AEW star on Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals. However, he offered Rhodes to be his 'corporate champion' earlier this year.

After refusing to join forces with The Rock, the 39-year-old noted that he wanted to get even with the Hollywood star. Speaking on Pardon My Take, Rhodes stated he enjoyed working with The People's Champion. He believed the veteran was due for more than one match and wanted to be in one of those.

"Ah. He [The Rock] did [pin me]. I’m a bit of an ego-centric individual that wants his win back. I think he’s due for more than one match, and I would love to be penciled in on one of those. [...] I really have enjoyed that connection with him. I’d like to be one of those. I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I think he does — I’d love to see him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get because timing or whatever it may be and I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself. We’ll see," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

The Rock has yet to show up since his appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if he makes his way to the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 to cost Cody Rhodes the title.

