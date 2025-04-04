Cody Rhodes teases unfinished business with The Rock

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has teased a face-off with The Rock. The Brahma Bull has not shown up since his appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month.

During his appearance on Pardon My Take, The American Nightmare talked about his loss against The Rock on Night One of WrestleMania XL and wanted to get even. The Undisputed WWE Champion believes the Hollywood star is due for a couple of in-ring appearances and wants one to be against him. He also expressed his desire to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

"Ah. He [The Rock] did [pin me]. I’m a bit of an ego-centric individual that wants his win back. I think he’s due for more than one match, and I would love to be penciled in on one of those. [...] I really have enjoyed that connection with him. I’d like to be one of those. I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I think he does — I’d love to see him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get because timing or whatever it may be and I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself. We’ll see," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes and The People's Champion have a fair share of history. The latter pinned Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania XL in a tag team match and nearly helped Roman Reigns defend his title against Cody the following night. At WWE Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare declined The Rock's offer to be his 'corporate champion.'

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shares honest take on Cody Rhodes' recent WWE segment

Cody Rhodes and John Cena had a verbal back-and-forth to open this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The segment ended with the Undisputed WWE Champion flooring The Cenation Leader with a Cross Rhodes.

In the most recent edition of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager noted he did not like how the segment featuring Cena and Rhodes ended. The veteran stated that the champion should not have left his WrestleMania opponent lying inside the squared circle.

"I didn't like the way it ended up. [Why not?] Well, he [Cody Rhodes] left him [John Cena] laying, and I don't think he should have left him laying. The people that are listening to this, they probably watched RAW anyway. I've never been a big fan of about just leaving somebody laying. At least, let Cena get off and stagger off or something," he said. [From 09:00 to 09:25]

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes will face a tough challenge at WrestleMania 41 in the form of a motivated John Cena looking to win his record 17th World Championship. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

