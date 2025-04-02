The ending of the John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment on RAW did not sit well with WWE veteran; explains why

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena once again engaged in a promo battle on this week's RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, the conclusion of their verbal exchange featured a major twist that did not sit well with wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

On the March 31, 2025, edition of the Monday night show, The Cenation Leader scorched The American Nightmare on the mic. However, Rhodes responded by invoking a ghost from his rival's past, claiming that the crowd never chanted, "You can't wrestle," at him. Moments later, when John Cena attempted a cheap shot, the Undisputed WWE Champion reversed the move and hit him with a Cross Rhodes.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager claimed Cody Rhodes should not have left the 47-year-old star ''laying'' in the ring. Mantell argued that The American Nightmare should have, at least, forced John Cena to stagger away after the attack.

"I didn't like the way it ended up. [Why not?] Well, he [Cody Rhodes] left him [John Cena] laying, and I don't think he should have left him laying. The people that are listening to this, they probably watched RAW anyway. I've never been a big fan of about just leaving somebody laying. At least, let Cena get off and stagger off or something," he said. [From 09:00 to 09:25]

Wrestling veteran believes John Cena potentially went off-script on WWE RAW

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently offered his thoughts on The Doctor of Thuganomics' promo on RAW in London, England. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast.

According to Bill Apter, former WWE Champion John Cena's promo seemed like he was not following a script prepared by the creative team.

"A lot of the things that John Cena said, and the way the camera was so perfectly set on their faces, the passion of John Cena just went above a promo. (...) I am saying that it doesn't seem like he was scripting, like, he was being true with everything he said," he said.

It will be exciting to see if The Franchise Player dethrones The American Nightmare to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion in Las Vegas later this month.

Please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

