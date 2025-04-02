John Cena potentially went off-script on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's rivalry with Cody Rhodes has been heating up recently, much to the appreciation of WWE fans. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the Doctor of Thuganomics almost seemed to step away from his script on RAW this week.

Cena has always been gifted on the mic, and being a heel has only allowed him to spread his wings further. With new material to work with, the superstar has made it clear that he can play the villain just as easily as he had played a babyface for years, perhaps even a smidge better. His recent promo battle with Cody Rhodes further earned him praise from Bill Apter as well.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that Cena's promo was natural enough to make it seem he was not following a planned WWE script. He said:

"A lot of the things that John Cena said and the way the camera was so perfectly set on their faces, the passion of John Cena just went above a promo. (...) I am saying that it doesn't seem like he was scripting, like he was being true with everything he said." [7:50 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what John Cena has in store for them next in WWE and The Road to WrestleMania 41.

