  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena potentially went off-script on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena potentially went off-script on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 02, 2025 04:58 GMT
What is John Cena planning for WWE WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)
What is John Cena planning for WWE WrestleMania? (Images via WWE.com)

John Cena's rivalry with Cody Rhodes has been heating up recently, much to the appreciation of WWE fans. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the Doctor of Thuganomics almost seemed to step away from his script on RAW this week.

Ad

Cena has always been gifted on the mic, and being a heel has only allowed him to spread his wings further. With new material to work with, the superstar has made it clear that he can play the villain just as easily as he had played a babyface for years, perhaps even a smidge better. His recent promo battle with Cody Rhodes further earned him praise from Bill Apter as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that Cena's promo was natural enough to make it seem he was not following a planned WWE script. He said:

"A lot of the things that John Cena said and the way the camera was so perfectly set on their faces, the passion of John Cena just went above a promo. (...) I am saying that it doesn't seem like he was scripting, like he was being true with everything he said." [7:50 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what John Cena has in store for them next in WWE and The Road to WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी