Cody Rhodes segment set to kick off WWE NXT

Cody Rhodes is set to kick off the much-anticipated edition of NXT tonight. The American Nightmare is supposed to make a major announcement during the opening segment.

To counter AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, WWE announced that main event Superstars including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, The Undertaker and Paul Heyman will appear in the next episode of NXT. The Stamford-based company is coming out with all guns blazing for the head-to-head against AEW.

Earlier today, WWE took to Twitter to post an update regarding The American Nightmare's role on NXT tonight. One-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions is expected to kick off the show. WWE posted a video of Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star is seen urging all the fans to be there at the beginning of the show, as he has something special to share.

"[Cheering megaphone emoji] @CodyRhodes will be KICKING OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT to make a HUGE announcement! [Television emoji] 8/7c on @usanetwork," WWE tweeted.

You can see the tweet below:

AEW has also announced a stacked match card for their show tonight. Former WWE Champion Adam 'Edge' Copeland is set to make his in-ring debut tonight. Jon Moxley will also be returning after the concussion he had suffered to challenge for the AEW International Championship. Women's Champion Saraya will also be in action tonight. With both companies colliding head-on, it will be interesting to find out which promotion comes out on top.

