Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to The Rock? WWE legend reacts to the situation

On last week's WWE SmackDown, The Rock told Cody Rhodes he wanted his soul. Ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, veteran Dutch Mantell reacted to the situation involving the two men and shared his honest thoughts on the segment.

In a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager discussed The Final Boss' promo on the February 21 installment of the blue brand, noting the unique line about wanting Cody Rhodes' soul. The 75-year-old legend acknowledged the originality of Dwayne Johnson's phrase, admitting he had never heard it used in wrestling before.

Dutch Mantell felt the verbal exchange successfully advanced the storyline, offering fans a fresh behind-the-scenes perspective.

"But what he [The Rock] ended up saying was, 'I don't want all that, I want your [Cody Rhodes'] soul.' Now what does that mean? I loved that, 'I want your soul.' And I got to be honest, that's the first time I ever heard that in wrestling is, I want your soul. So there's a lot to unpack in this angle, and they didn't need physicality to do it. But they're talking back-and-forth and I think the fans got a little bit of behind-the-scenes and this is new for the fans," he said. [From 16:53 to 17:40]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Dutch Mantell praises the promo segment between The Rock & Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Speaking on the same episode of his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell found The Great One and Cody Rhodes' SmackDown segment highly intriguing. He believed WWE generated massive interest through the segment.

The 75-year-old former manager praised The Rock's ability to connect with the audience and considered it one of the best recent segments on television.

"I think it was intriguing as hell and I think they [WWE] got big box office money out of that one interview [segment] because Rock is such a talker and he was talking to Cody [Rhodes], but he was talking to everybody too. It's almost like they were in the same room with you and they're talking. I found it intriguing; I found it really fascinating and one of the best interviews [segments] I have heard [in] three weeks or whatever," he added. [From 17:42 to 18:17]

Fans will have to wait and see if Cody Rhodes accepts The Final Boss' offer at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

