Cody Rhodes sends 2-word message as WWE title changes hands after 263 days

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to send a two-word message after a new champion was crowned on a recent show. The champion in question is none other than Ricky Saints.At NXT No Mercy 2025, Ricky Saints locked horns with Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the bout, it seemed like Femi would retain the gold. However, Saints turned the tide in his favor after hitting his opponent with several DDTs to seal the win via pinfall, ending Oba's 263-day reign.Following the show, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter to react to his friend's massive title win. The American Nightmare sent a two-word message hyping up Ricky Saints' NXT Championship win over a beast like Oba Femi.&quot;Champ Rick,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Ricky Saints talked about supporting WWE star Cody Rhodes while he was still with AEWDuring Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) was present in the crowd to support Rhodes while he was still signed with AEW. Following this appearance, Starks' booking went downhill in the Tony Khan-led promotion, and many speculated that his 'Mania appearance could have played a huge role in this.During an edition of Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast in July 2025, Ricky Saints talked about the situation. The NXT Champion seemingly debunked this rumor, highlighting that his appearance at WrestleMania was taken out of context as he was there only to support his friend.“I will never let somebody weaponize a friendship against me. If you take that whole situation out of its element and you show someone, ‘Hey, this guy got in trouble—so to speak—for being at his friend’s biggest moment of his career,’ what do you think of that? That’s a beautiful thing. Why should I ever get in trouble? Even to this day, I will ride for somebody—because that’s just in my nature,” he said.It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Ricky Saints' future as the WWE NXT Champion.