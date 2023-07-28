Cody Rhodes sends a 3-word message ahead of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes release

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to hype up the release of his documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has made quite the mark since returning to WWE last year. He was away from the company for six years, during which he competed in NJPW and was instrumental in the formation of AEW. Now, all of this will be documented in a documentary, which is titled American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of its release, Rhodes took to Twitter to hype up the event and to let everyone know that there were only three days left.

"3 days to go …" Cody wrote.

Teil Runnels comments on The Young Bucks featuring in American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary

Rhodes' documentary will release on July 31, and it looks like The American Nightmare has left no stone unturned in making sure that all aspects of his life are covered.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels said that she wasn't surprised to know that The Young Bucks featured in his documentary as her brother has been gracious to everyone he has worked with in his career.

"I wasn't [surprised], just because I think that Cody's been really gracious to everyone that he worked with in that time. They all kind of needed each other to get that [AEW] thing going, so I wasn't surprised. I was more surprised that the WWE allowed, I mean, I believe there's some Ring of Honor footage, there's a lot of indie promotions."

Rhodes is currently in a feud with Brock Lesnar. They will face each other at WWE SummerSlam in a rubber match. Rhodes will look to slay The Beast in what promise to be an enthralling affair.

