Cody Rhodes' sister Teil shares exciting details about the WWE star's documentary (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' new documentary will feature footage from companies and wrestlers outside of WWE.

WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes will be available to stream on Peacock on July 31. The documentary tells the story of the RAW star's path to the top of the wrestling business. It also takes viewers through his six-year absence from WWE between 2016 and 2022, which included a three-year stint in AEW.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels reacted to AEW's The Young Bucks appearing in the documentary:

"I wasn't [surprised], just because I think that Cody's been really gracious to everyone that he worked with in that time. They all kind of needed each other to get that [AEW] thing going, so I wasn't surprised. I was more surprised that the WWE allowed, I mean, I believe there's some Ring of Honor footage, there's a lot of indie promotions." [15:32 – 15:57]

According to Teil, the documentary provides a "very honest and very thorough" look at her brother's departure from WWE and journey back to the company.

In 2022, Cody and Teil's mother Michelle founded The Dusty Rhodes Foundation. The non-profit organization inspires and supports youth athletes in underserved communities. You can donate to the cause here.

Dustin Rhodes appears in Cody Rhodes' documentary

Although AEW's Dustin Rhodes was not interviewed for the documentary, he still features in several pieces of footage in the Peacock production.

Teil Runnels added that fans can expect to see lots of other wrestlers in the documentary:

"Dustin is in it. He does not have an interview in it. There are really not a lot of long interviews in it. I'm in it, my mom's in it, but those are pretty short. There's a lot of other wrestlers in it, but Dustin is not in an interview, but they obviously talk about Dustin. There's a lot of footage that Dustin is in. Obviously that's something that's included too." [16:33 – 17:02]

In the same interview, Runnels offered her opinion on Dustin Rhodes possibly leaving AEW to return to WWE one day.

