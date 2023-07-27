Will Dustin Rhodes ever return to WWE? AEW star's sister Teil shares her opinion (Exclusive)

Cody and Dustin Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels recently gave her thoughts on whether the latter could re-sign with WWE.

While Cody returned to WWE in 2022 after three years in AEW, Dustin had six separate WWE stints between 1990 and 2019. The 54-year-old now works for AEW as a coach and in-ring competitor.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Runnels sounded unsure when asked whether Dustin might return to WWE. She also predicted that her brothers will never wrestle each other again:

"I don't know," Runnels said. "I do know what his [Dustin's] contract is at AEW and that he's still under contract there. It would shock me if they ever had another match together, because the one that kind of really made that company [AEW Double or Nothing 2019], it was great and it was perfect, and I don't think they'll revisit that." [17:27 – 17:52]

Teil's mother Michelle founded The Dusty Rhodes Foundation in 2022. The non-profit organization aims to inspire and support youth athletes in underserved communities. You can make a donation here.

Is Dustin Rhodes a future WWE Hall of Famer?

Given his long history with WWE, many fans have tipped Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

While Teil Runnels does not know whether Dustin will wrestle for WWE again, she is convinced he will become a Hall of Famer:

"With Dustin going back, I think it's just a never say never. It's my opinion certainly that Dustin should be in the Hall of Fame, but that's just how I feel personally about it." [17:52 – 18:05]

In the same interview, Teil reacted to Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes in front of their family on the July 17 episode of RAW.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A new documentary about Cody Rhodes' life in the wrestling business, WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, will be available to stream on Peacock on July 31.

