Cody Rhodes sends 33-year-old star who injured him a huge warning

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Cody Rhodes is a key figure in the event. The American Nightmare has a tall task ahead of him in the form of John Cena. However, he recently switched his attention to a 33-year-old star who injured him.

Rhodes has warned the star in question, Travis Scott. On the fateful night that sealed the main event for WrestleMania, the rapper was there alongside Cena and The Rock, attacking the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Some of the hits Scott delivered came under heavy criticism. After all, not only did he give Cody Rhodes a bruised eye, but he also busted up his eardrum.

Recently, while speaking to Complex, Rhodes addressed Scott. While he admitted that such injuries are a part of wrestling, he warned the rapper, claiming a "receipt" was coming.

"That's wrestling. I am not mad so much, but I am looking and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we'll call a receipt," said Rhodes. [H/T Complex]

Since the attack, many have been wondering if Travis Scott would wrestle in the ring. While that is unlikely, it would be great to see him get involved in a match in some capacity. Who knows? Perhaps Cody Rhodes can cash in that receipt if Scott turns up at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes got his revenge on John Cena on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and John Cena have been exchanging words in several opening segments for the last few weeks. This has been happening on RAW and SmackDown, and last night was no different.

The episode of RAW kicked off in The O2 with Cena addressing the crowd once again. The cycle continued as Rhodes joined him a while later. The two had a back-and-forth, but this time, things ended differently.

This time, The American Nightmare got physical and took revenge for the beating he received at Elimination Chamber 2025. He laid out The Leader of the Cenation and walked away triumphantly.

Safe to say, Rhodes will be hoping to bring the same energy to WrestleMania 41. If he does, he will walk out of Las Vegas, still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

