Cody Rhodes sends a 9-word message to The Rock in response to future match being teased

Cody Rhodes confirmed that he is now a SmackDown star as he received a hero's welcome in Montreal. During the promo, he addressed numerous superstars and had nine words in response to The Rock.

It wasn't just RAW last week, but SmackDown saw the final two men emerge to challenge Cody Rhodes at Backlash. On RAW last week, The Rock told Cody that their story was just beginning - teasing a future match in the process.

In response to The Rock, Cody Rhodes simply said "If I'm going to bleed, you're going to bleed with me."

There is some speculation that The Great One took such a liking to Cody that he might be interested in facing The American Nightmare instead of Roman Reigns next year at WrestleMania.

He addressed and thanked Seth Rollins, who lived up to his word and was, in fact, his Shield - both literally and metaphorically. He also brought out Jey Uso, who would go on to defeat Finn Balor of The Judgment Day before escaping an attack by the faction.

This Friday, we will find out whether Cody will face AJ Styles or LA Knight at Backlash in Lyon, France. One story has finished, but another is just beginning.

