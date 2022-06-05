"You ready?" - Cody Rhodes sends final message to WWE Universe hours before Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes hyped up his match against Seth Rollins hours before the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Rhodes and Rollins will be locked inside the gruesome Hell in a Cell structure at the show. The match will be their third official clash on television since The American Nightmare's return to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes posted a picture of the seats that will be used at the Allstate Arena in a few hours. He also posted a picture writing:

"You ready Chicago? #HIAC @WWE @AllstateArena

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

The rivals initially squared off at WrestleMania 38 when the former Intercontinental Champion was revealed as The Visionary's surprise opponent.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the two men went head-to-head again, with Rhodes coming out victorious. In doing so, he went 2-0 over his arch-rivals on WWE television, except dark matches.

The WWE Universe showcased their concerns for Cody Rhodes in response to his recent tweet

During the weekend, WWE hosted a live event in Champaign, Illinois. Initially, a match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was advertised for the show but was eventually called off after it was announced that The American Nightmare was "injured."

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre went on to replace Rollins and defeated him on the night. However, Rhodes chased the former Universal Champion out of the arena after the bout.

The WWE Universe responded by showcasing their concern for Cody in reaction to the news. Here are some of the tweets:

As of now, the WWE Universe is hoping to witness the third and what promises to be an iconic clash between Rhodes and Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

The American Nightmare is still unbeaten since leaving AEW for WWE, but The Visionary will hope to end his winning streak in Chicago.

