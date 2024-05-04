Cody Rhodes sends a five-word message ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sent out a five-word message ahead of the Backlash premium live event at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

At WrestleMania XL, the 38-year-old star finally finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He ended The Tribal Chief's historic 1316-day title run at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

AJ Styles won the six-man tournament on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title. Both superstars have been members of the Bullet Club during their time in Japan but never crossed paths.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his championship for the first time against The Phenomenal One tonight. Ahead of Backlash PLE, the 38-year-old star shared a five-word message with the WWE Universe on social media.

"The moment has arrived. Enjoy," he wrote.

Top WWE champion wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Cody Rhodes for his title

WWE star Austin Theory has expressed stepping inside the ring with The Final Boss after pinning Rhodes for the World Championship.

The A-Town Down and Grayson Waller bagged the SmackDown Tag Team Title (now WWE Tag Team Championship) at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Given that Theory's confrontation with Dwayne Johnson in September 2023 did not go as planned, he wants to exact revenge.

Speaking to Ten Count Media ahead of Backlash France, Austin Theory mentioned he has a score to settle with The Rock and would like to face him at WrestleMania 41. But before that, the 26-year-old star wants to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

"So what now? ‘The Final Boss’ wants Austin Theory, and Austin Theory will fight ‘The Final Boss’ at WrestleMania 41. Is that what they want? I just gotta take this title from this goof [points to a picture of Cody Rhodes]? Is that it? I just gotta make a story up. That’s it? Alright, then that’s what I’ll do," Theory said.

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare succeeds in defending his Undisputed WWE Title against The Phenomenal One tonight at Backlash.

