Current champion wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title

A current champion has expressed his desire to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion and then go on to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41. The said performer is the up-and-coming Austin Theory, who is one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

For those unaware, Theory and The Brahma Bull had a confrontation back on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The segment ended with The Great One taking out the 26-year-old star with The People's Elbow.

Ahead of Backlash France, Austin Theory sat down for an interview with Ten Count Media, where he spoke about the aforementioned segment with The Rock. Theory said that The Final Boss interrupted him because he wanted to be famous again and that he would exact revenge by clashing with him at WrestleMania 41.

“Then what happened? I put him in his place. Then I did something that nobody has ever done. I stole his catchphrase, and I hit him with it, and I hit him with it before he could hit me with it. So then what? He got insecure, he started freaking out. He started doing the weird Rock stuff. Then he hit me with an elbow. That’s what happened. So what now? ‘The Final Boss’ wants Austin Theory, and Austin Theory will fight ‘The Final Boss’ at WrestleMania 41. Is that what they want?” Austin Theory said.

Theory went on to say that he would defeat the "goof" Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship to get a match against The Rock at The Show of Shows.

“I just gotta take this title from this goof [points to picture of Cody Rhodes]? Is that it? I just gotta make a story up? That’s it? Alright, then that’s what I’ll do," Austin Theory said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Austin Theory remains to be seen.

Austin Theory wants a big match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

In another interview with BodySlam, Austin Theory spoke about his interest in facing Tyson Fury at this year's edition of Clash at the Castle. Theory recalled how Fury prevented him from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the namesake event's 2022 edition when he tried to interfere in Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns' match.

"You know, when I hear Clash at the Castle, I only think of one person, and that is Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he sucker-punched me. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he cost me becoming the WWE Champion. I would have already been the WWE Champion if it wasn’t for Tyson Fury. So when I think of Clash at the Castle, I think that Tyson Fury should show up. I think Austin Theory’s gonna show up because I’m everywhere with the WWE," Austin Theory said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether any of Austin Theory's proposed matches come to fruition in the coming months or if they will remain pipe dreams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback