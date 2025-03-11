Cody Rhodes sends an interesting four-word message after WWE confirms his next meeting with John Cena

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to cross paths on next week's WWE RAW. On X, The American Nightmare sent a four-word message after his promo on the latest edition of RAW.

Ad

Cena turned heel by betraying Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Moments after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he "sold" his soul to The Rock and shockingly aligned with his former arch-rival.

Ad

Trending

On X, Rhodes shared an interesting message after his promo on this week's RAW, suggesting that the professional wrestling business has changed.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"The business has changed. #WWERaw," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is aiming to win his 17th WWE World Championship, surpassing Ric Flair in the process.

Cena last won the World Championship in 2017, when he defeated AJ Styles to capture the WWE Championship. Over the past few years, the 47-year-old has suffered multiple losses to superstars, including Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and other prominent names.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for almost a year. He won the title at WrestleMania XL, defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Interestingly enough, the match's closing moments saw Cena even the odds against and help Rhodes deal with The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback