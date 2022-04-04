Cody Rhodes sends an interesting message before returning to WWE RAW after six years

Cody Rhodes made his epic WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and is now prepared to make an appearance on RAW after six years.

Cody showed up as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania this weekend. The American Nightmare engaged in an epic match with The Architect and picked up a huge victory to make his presence known at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former AEW star took to Instagram to reveal that he would appear on RAW after WrestleMania. The 36-year-old said he is looking forward to having the WWE mic back in his hands after the better part of the last decade.

"Thank you all - let's live forever. I'm looking forward to having a live WWE mic in my hand for the first time in over 6 years tomorrow," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is expected to address his absence and send a message to the rest of the roster, making them aware of his intentions. He could also cross paths with Seth Rollins, whom the veteran pinned at the Show of Shows. The confrontation could possibly set up their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

Cody Rhodes reveals why he returned to WWE

The Prodigal Son's unforgettable return at WrestleMania crafted one of the best moments of the premium live event. Cody Rhodes recently revealed that re-signing with WWE was the easiest decision.

The former TNT Champion spoke about the pride he takes in AEW and his former colleagues. However, Cody insisted that he wanted to do something for himself that brought him back to his former company.

The American Nightmare also shared his thoughts on performing at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The star said he spent the last few years doing everything he could to make noise and then return as someone with multiple accolades to his name.

Cody Rhodes is grateful that he finally got closure during his meeting with Vince McMahon. In the end, he feels vindicated and has established mutual appreciation with the company that he formerly quit.

