Cody Rhodes sends an interesting five-word message after WrestleMania 38 return 

Former two-time Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes made his grand return to WWE tonight on WrestleMania 38 Night One. Over the last month, rumors about his potential WWE return ran wild. Many reports suggested that he would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, and they turned out to be absolutely true.

Following his return and victory over Rollins, Cody Rhodes has now taken to Twitter to send an interesting five-word message.

"Wrestling is a love story," wrote Rhodes in his tweet.

Cody Rhodes on how it feels to return to WWE after his AEW stint

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and started making a name for himself in multiple promotions. In 2019, he co-founded All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. He served as the Executive Vice President for the promotion until he parted ways with AEW earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Variety, Cody Rhodes opened up on how he feels about leaving AEW and returning to WWE.

"Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling [about returning to WWE], if I’m really excited," said Rhodes. "The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy."

Following his triumphant return, fans are now excited to see what is in store for The American Nightmare moving forward. Several dream feuds and matches are awaiting him. From here on out, it will be interesting to see how WWE books him now that he is a much bigger star than he was when he left in 2016.

