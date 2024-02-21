Cody Rhodes sends an interesting two-word message to Jimmy Uso amid his feud with The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to send a two-word message to The Bloodline member Jimmy Uso.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Roman Reigns' faction and is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Apart from Jimmy and Solo Sikoa, The American Nightmare would also have to deal with The Rock, who officially joined The Bloodline recently.

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Great One appeared alongside Roman Reigns and his faction. Taking to his Instagram story, Rhodes sent a two-word message to Jimmy Uso, sarcastically hinting at the former RAW Tag Team Champion wanting The American Nightmare to "finish the story."

"Jim knows," Cody Rhodes shared.

Check out a screengrab of Cody Rhodes' Instagram story below:

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso cost his brother, Jey Uso, the Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. The former Bloodline member was moments away from winning his first singles title before Jimmy interfered.

Jey Uso opened up about his life without The Bloodline

After quitting The Bloodline, Jey Uso jumped ship to Monday Night RAW and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes.

While speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Main Event Jey Uso opened up about his life without his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso said:

"I think the biggest difference for me is the traveling part of my job. I travel alone now, and I'm usually with my twin brother all these years, even with Solo for the last year and a half. I was just riding with my brothers all the time. Now, it's just me, just navigating through the world, just alone. I got buddies out there, but there's nothing like having your brothers around because then it wouldn't feel like I'm at work a lot of the time. They would make time pass, they would make the long car drives pass easier, faster."

Jimmy and Jey are expected to cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 40 this year.

