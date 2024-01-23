Does Jey Uso miss Roman Reigns and The Bloodline? WWE RAW star opens up

Jey Uso became one of RAW's biggest stars after he left Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. While he may have had a successful run on the Monday show, he did spend years with his family, and it's unavoidable to miss them despite what happened to them months ago.

Uso spent three years with The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and later, Solo Sikoa. After he left the group in August 2023 and moved to RAW, he became a partner of Cody Rhodes and briefly reunited with Sami Zayn during house shows. While he is finding success as a singles star, he admits to still thinking about his brothers.

During an interview with TNT Sports, Jey was asked what the biggest difference was about being a solo act. He noted that since debuting, he traveled with Jimmy a lot and began traveling with Solo last year, and they made long journeys smoother. The former Tag Team Champion shared that although he may have friends on RAW, it's still different from hanging out with his brothers.

"I think the biggest difference for me is the traveling part of my job. I travel alone now, and I'm usually with my twin brother all these years, even with Solo for the last year and a half. I was just riding with my brothers all the time. Now, it's just me, just navigating through the world, just alone. I got buddies out there, but there's nothing like having your brothers around because then it wouldn't feel like I'm at work a lot of the time. They would make time pass, they would make the long car drives pass easier, faster," he said. [From 03:06 to 03:44]

Could Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso meet again soon?

Although it seems like Jey has moved on from The Bloodline and is focusing on other endeavors on RAW, it looks like his story with the former group is still not done.

Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023

In an interview with Billboard, Jey shared that his dream match was to face WrestleMania 40.

Jey joked that Jimmy was still avoiding him, but the RAW star would be grateful to share those moments with his twin brother. With this in mind, it's possible that on the Road to WrestleMania, not only will Roman Reigns be busy, but so will The Usos.

Did Jey Uso reminisce about his time with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Although Jey ended his alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with bad blood, he still can't forget the good times. In November last year, Jey shared a photo with the group and reminisced about their success.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso will meet the rest of The Bloodline again soon in WWE.

When using quotes from this article, credit TNT Sports and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.