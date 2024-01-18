"Time for historic reign to end" - WWE Universe erupts over record-breaking champion possibly going after Gunther

Gunther has not been pinned or submitted in WWE since making his main roster debut. While some stars have come close on certain occasions, they all have ultimately lost to The Ring General. However, fans believe Jey Uso could be the one to ultimately dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

The Austrian star returned to TV programming on Monday's RAW, where he declared his intentions to win the Royal Rumble bout. He was also impressed with Ludwig Kaiser after the star displayed new-found aggression in recent weeks. The same continued on the latest edition of the red show as Kaiser attacked Xavier Woods backstage after their match ended in disqualification.

Jey Uso eventually came to the aid of the New Day member, forcing Kaiser to back off. The former Bloodline member previously expressed his desire to win singles gold this year. Hence, many believe that the record-breaking former Tag Team Champion could soon face the Imperium leader for the Intercontinental Title.

Check out how some fans reacted to a potential showdown between the two:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gunther should beat Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40, according to a veteran

Gunther has been unstoppable in the last two years and has yet to lose to a one-on-one match via pinfall or submission since making his WWE main roster debut. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Title for nearly 600 days, showing no signs of slowing down.

The Austrian star also had a strong outing at last year's Royal Rumble, where he set the record for the longest time spent in the traditional format of the match. He also confronted Brock Lesnar during the bout, which excited fans about a possible match between the two.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes the two should collide this year at WrestleMania 40. He added that the former WWE Champion should take the loss:

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And he needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens if Gunther pushes it out there, what happens," Morgan said.

The Austrian star also desires to stand across the ring from Lesnar. WWE can book the match for this year's Showcase of the Immortals by starting the build at Royal Rumble.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here