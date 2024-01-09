36-year-old top WWE RAW Superstar defeating Brock Lesnar in massive square-off at WrestleMania 40 should happen, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther should defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

Since his main roster debut last year, Gunther has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the Stamford-based company. The Ring General recently surpassed 570 days as Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate last competed in August 2023. Lesnar suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see the leader of Imperium go head-to-head with The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 40. He added that Gunther should win the massive battle:

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And Gunther needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens if Gunther pushes it out there, what happens," Morgan said. [42:43 - 43:11]

"I wanna be the guy" - Roman Reigns' enemy interested in going after Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Title. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised Gunther

The Ring General has had an impressive year in 2023. Over the past several months, the 36-year-old defeated many challengers for his Intercontinental Championship, including The Miz, Chad Gable, and Drew McIntyre.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised the leader of Imperium, claiming he could be a possible opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40:

"I was going to mention that. I've been very impressed with Gunther. He's certainly doing a great job. Gunther (...) that would be somebody for Cody [Rhodes] to face," he said. [6:29 - 6:42]

WWE made a massive Gunther announcement on RAW. Check out the details here.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.