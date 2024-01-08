Teddy Long says he's impressed with record-breaking RAW star after an incredible year in 2023 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has been impressed with a certain record-breaking RAW star, who could arguably be considered WWE Superstar of the year for 2023. He believes Gunther could be a great alternative opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis discussed the entire Roman Reigns-The Rock situation with Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. He asked them who could be an excellent alternative opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 if his rumored match against Roman Reigns falls through.

When Bill Apter suggested that Gunther was the only credible alternative opponent for Cody Rhodes, Teddy Long agreed and said that he was impressed by the record-breaking Intercontinental Champion:

"I was going to mention that. I've been very impressed with Gunther. He's certainly doing a great job. Gunther (...) that would be somebody for Cody [Rhodes] to face," he mentioned. (6:29 - 6:42)

Teddy Long gave his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's crushing defeat to Seth Rollins

A few minutes later, Bill Apter expressed his concern about what WWE could have in store for Drew McIntyre after Seth Rollins pinned him on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

Teddy Long responded by saying that being pinned didn't always hurt a superstar. He fully believed that Drew McIntyre had what it took to regain momentum:

"But he still had a great match. Like I said, sometimes, you know, you can get pinned, and that doesn't hurt you at all. If you tore the house down and know how to get your heat back, Drew McIntyre certainly knows how to do that. They had a hell of a match," he said. (8:35 - 8:52)

McIntyre delivered an incredible performance against Seth Rollins in their rematch. However, he succumbed to defeat after squandering Damian Priest's chance to become World Heavyweight Champion.

