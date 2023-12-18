Cody Rhodes sends a message after beating current WWE champion for the second time in 2 days

Cody Rhodes has been on a roll since his return to WWE last year. The American Nightmare recently defeated a current champion twice in a row before sending a message to fans before RAW.

WWE has been hosting live shows apart from its weekly televised shows to entertain its fans all over the United States. The company has been hosting the Holiday Tour before Christmas and the New Year once again this year.

Cody Rhodes took on one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest from Judgment Day in a Street Fight on December 16, 2023, in Moline, Illinois. He defeated The Archer, before taking him down once again on December 17, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Following his twin victories, The American Nightmare took to Instagram to post a photo of himself celebrating as a story. The story was accompanied with the following message for his fans:

"Great crowd in Rochester! Onward to Des Moines for #wweraw @wwe," wrote Rhodes.

Check out a screenshot of his story below:

Expand Tweet

Rhodes is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. The Artist took him down with the red mist on last week’s episode to end the first match of their feud in a disqualification. The Creed Brothers came out to help Cody Rhodes following the attack.

CM Punk could overtake Cody Rhodes in the race to WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has been looking to finish the story and win the world championship in WWE for some time. He got an opportunity to do so at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble but failed to go all the way.

The American Nightmare was one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble once again in 2024. However, the arrival of CM Punk seems to have shaken things up quite a bit.

It looks like Punk also has his sights set on winning the 30-man elimination match, and heading to The Show of Shows for a top title match. He may have his eyes on Seth Rollins, but he is looking to choose the same path as Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see which one of the two men comes out on top at the 2024 Royal Rumble. After all, the winner will get a guaranteed WrestleMania main event moment.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish the story in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.