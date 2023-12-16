RAW star has replaced Cody Rhodes as fans' choice to win the Royal Rumble, WWE veteran claims (Exclusive)

For several months, Cody Rhodes was viewed by many as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, according to Vince Russo, new RAW signing CM Punk has emerged as fans' latest number-one choice to win the 30-man bout on January 27.

Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match before unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Before Punk's surprise return on November 25, Rhodes looked set to possibly revive his rivalry with Reigns in early 2024.

Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, discussed the Royal Rumble with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo:

"It [Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble] was the call until they hired CM Punk. Bro, listen, I am the guy that was always swerving and curving. Everybody knows that. But I also knew when you had to give the people what they wanted. Bro, now that you've hired CM Punk, they [fans] want Punk to win the Royal Rumble. They do not want Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble." [4:49 – 5:17]

Vince Russo thinks WWE might lack trust in Cody Rhodes

Although the Royal Rumble is still six weeks away, Punk and Rhodes have already declared their entries into the men's match.

Vince Russo believes WWE's decision to rehire Punk has harmed Rhodes' reputation as the company's top babyface:

"That is harsh reality, and you know what? Let's be honest, Chris, maybe the WWE wasn't feeling as confident in Cody Rhodes as they were the day that they hired him. Because, bro, if they were, I don't know if you hire CM Punk before the Royal Rumble. Where else is he gonna go? He wasn't going anywhere, bro, so why not hire him after the Royal Rumble after Cody Rhodes already wins it? Because now, bro, you know they're gonna want Punk to win it." [5:18 – 5:57]

In the immediate future, Rhodes looks set to continue feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. Punk, meanwhile, will compete in his first WWE match in almost a decade against Dominik Mysterio at a live event on December 26.

