Cody Rhodes sends a message to Bianca Belair after controversial racist remarks

Cody Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to show his support for Bianca Belair after she was the target of several racist remarks on social media lately.

Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are the cover stars for WWE 2K24. Reacting to this a sizeable portion of fans have made unwarranted racist remarks against The EST.

Several WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, have stood in solidarity with Belair in the wake of these racially motivated attacks. Rhodes was not far behind in extending his support to his colleague and fellow 2K24 cover star. He sent out a one-word message in honor of the former WWE Women's Champion.

"E S T" wrote Rhodes

Bianca Belair discussed the possibility of a match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair has discussed the prospect of facing Jade Cargill in a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut, earlier this year, during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair expressed her interest in competing in a match at WrestleMania XL. Belair even mentioned Tiffany Stratton in her conversation. The EST said:

"I'm hoping I can be there physically, not just like on the poster, but Jade Cargill's name is coming up. I've been seeing Tiffany's name come up. Because we've been going back and forth. So I think the possibilities are endless,"

She further added:

"I mean, honestly, of course, you know, you saw the reaction with Jade, right? You know, it's Royal Rumble. We didn't say anything. We didn't do anything. We didn't wrestle. We didn't touch each other. And the crowd was going crazy. I think the Instagram post on WWE had like nine million views within two days. (Did it?) So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it's a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it's magic to be, like, made. I don't know if that's this year's WrestleMania. I don't know if it's next year's WrestleMania,"

Under the helm of Triple H, WWE's product has seen a marked upward slide, with fans expecting next month's WrestleMania XL to be one of the greatest spectacles in recent times. It remains to be seen if the company has any plans for Belair for the Show of Shows, however, it seems highly unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion will keep one of their most bankable stars out of the premium live event.

What are your thoughts on the controversial comments made against Bianca Belair? Discuss!

