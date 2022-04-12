"I love you very much" - Cody Rhodes sends a message to current AEW star just weeks after returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes has taken to Twitter to send a message to current AEW star Dustin Rhodes. Dustin is still working for AEW after joining the promotion in 2019.

After having spent most of his career as Goldust in WWE, Dustin reverted to his original moniker, "The Natural", upon joining Tony Khan's promotion. His debut match was against his younger brother Cody at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. It's a bout that is still hailed by many as among AEW's best.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today to wish his brother a happy birthday, expressing love for his former tag team partner and Nightmare Family stablemate. The American Nightmare also shared a photo of his match with Dustin from Double or Nothing, writing:

"Happy Birthday Chicken! I love you very much. @dustinrhodes"

Cody Rhodes recently reflected on his journey from AEW to WWE

Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to describe his run with All Elite Wrestling as a beautiful chapter in his career. Rhodes took pride in helping to build the promotion alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

However, the former TNT Champion added that he had unfinished business in WWE, which seems to be what brought him back to the company. Responding to a fan on social media, Rhodes wrote:

"A feather in our cap I never dreamed of, wrestler/crew families eating well, industry legitimately changed, fans coming back and wrestlers returning, a beautiful chapter what the Elite and I helped create Brought clarity to my next step, unfinished business,"

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return to WWE six years after his original departure. The American Nightmare was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent after weeks of Rollins demanding to be placed on the card.

Rhodes went on to beat the former WWE Universal Champion in a hard-hitting back-and-forth match. On RAW after WrestleMania, Rhodes came face-to-face with Rollins in the ring, who shook hands with The American Nightmare.

In less than a few hours, Cody will face The Miz on RAW in what will be his first match on the red brand since returning to WWE.

