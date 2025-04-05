  • home icon
Cody Rhodes sends a message after defeating Bloodline member following WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 05, 2025 06:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes competed after SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes competed after SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes took to social media to send out a message to the WWE Universe after SmackDown. He competed against Solo Sikoa in a dark match after the show went off the air.

The American Nightmare and the Bloodline member know each other very well. They have faced each other more than 20 times, and the Undisputed WWE Champion has won all of those bouts, which include house shows as well. Sikoa famously cost the wrestling veteran the title at WrestleMania 39, but failed to do it again last year.

After this week's episode of SmackDown ended, the fans in Chicago witnessed an untelevised singles match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. After the bout, The American Nightmare took to X/Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe.

"Chicago… You brought the chant! God bless," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa via pinfall after hitting him with three Crossroads. He has been advertised for next week's episode of SmackDown. He is headed to WrestleMania 41, where he and John Cena will headline night two for the WWE Championship. The two stars got physical on RAW, and the champion stood tall.

