Cody Rhodes sends a message to Rhea Ripley after a major WWE announcement before WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes sent a message to fellow WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley after the company announced a partnership with Clash of Clans. It is a mobile strategy video game. The game was released for iOS platforms in 2012 and was released on Google Play the following year for Android users.

WWE has partnered with Clash of Clans ahead of WrestleMania 41. On social media, the game's official handle released a promotional video featuring Rhodes and Ripley. The American Nightmare reacted to the clip and sent a message to The Eradicator.

Ripley will compete for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW this week. She could become a three-time champion with a victory over IYO SKY, who dethroned her several weeks ago. The rematch will be officiated by Bianca Belair, who is the number one contender for the championship and will challenge for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Jim Cornette believes it is too soon for Cody Rhodes to be brawling with John Cena

Cody Rhodes and John Cena have already crossed paths on a few occasions leading up to their highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41. However, they haven't engaged in a brawl.

According to Jim Cornette, WWE should save the Rhodes-Cena brawl. Speaking on Drive Thru, he said:

"What he's doing is he's acknowledging there's still 26 days to WrestleMania, we don't need to be physical this far out. And then he's playing mind games. They're milking this. And why? Why would they need it? If this was AEW, yes, they'd have jumped each other coming out of the entry tunnel, and they'd have brawled for 15 minutes through the building. They don't need it right now. They don't need it this early."

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena at WrestleMania 41.

