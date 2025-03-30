"They don't need it right now" - Wrestling veteran discusses why WWE is holding off on Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena brawl

Former WWE manager, Jim Cornette recently spoke about John Cena's current rivalry with Cody Rhodes. The two stars are set to collide at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

John Cena embraced his dark side when he attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Since then, the former Cenation Leader has made his intentions clear about going for the record 17th World title. During his last two promos, Cena has also berated the WWE Universe, calling them bullies.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran manager pointed out that WWE possibly didn't want the two stars to get physically involved. He felt that the creative team wanted to keep getting fan reactions with the two stars verbally berating each other every week on the red brand. Cornette noted it was too early for the two stars to start brawling on weekly television.

Ad

Trending

"What he's doing is he's acknowledging there's still 26 days to WrestleMania, we don't need to be physical this far out. And then he's playing mind games. They're milking this. And why? Why would they need it? If this was AEW, yes, they'd have jumped each other coming out of the entry tunnel, and they'd have brawled for 15 minutes through the building. They don't need it right now. They don't need it this early." [From 11:13 - 11:43]

Ad

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes could have a brawl

During the same discussion, Jim Cornette mentioned that there was a chance John Cena and Cody Rhodes could have an all-out brawl before WrestleMania. He felt the situation was volatile, and a small argument could lead to the two stars beating each other up.

"I would suggest that one time, probably, before WrestleMania, there will be a situation where Cody either almost he gets Cena, but he don't get to do what he wants to do, and Cena turns around and beats him up again. Or perhaps Cody gets his hands on him but doesn't get what he wants to do." [From 11:45 - 12:13]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena and Cody are scheduled to come face-to-face again this week on RAW. The show will be the last stop in WWE's European tour before the company returns to the United States for WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback