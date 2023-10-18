Cody Rhodes sends a six-word message after Jimmy Uso cost him the title match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes finally broke the silence on social media after Jimmy Uso cost him and Jey Uso the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships on RAW.

The latest edition of the Monday Night RAW ended on a shocking note as Finn Balor and Damian Priest managed to re-capture the Tag Team Titles. The Judgment Day duo received a little help from Jimmy Uso, who invaded the red brand to cost his brother and Cody the gold. Jimmy's actions came a few days after Cody and Jey came face-to-face with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare finally reflected on the interesting turn of events through a post on social media:

"Well...That wasn’t supposed to happen #WWERaw," Cody posted.

Former WWE star criticized the finish to Cody Rhodes' match on RAW

Triple H and Co. had a major twist in store for this week's RAW as Jimmy Uso showed up on the red brand to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Tag Titles. The ending sequence of the match saw Jimmy deliver a Superkick to his twin brother, which was followed by a Coup De Grace from Finn Balor.

While The Prince managed to bring back the gold to The Judgment Day, former WWE star Stevie Richards believes that Balor should have covered Jey after Jimmy Superkicked him as that gives more heat to the latter.

"This is the disconnect," Richards said. "This is where things go wrong in a psychology standpoint because Finn would probably be better off just rolling over, putting even just an arm on Jey, to prove that Jimmy cost the babyfaces, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the tag team titles. That's what we call heat."

It is likely that Jimmy Uso was operating on Roman Reigns' command as The Tribal Chief addressed Jey and Cody walking around with Tag Titles on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see how The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey retaliate against The Bloodline.

The recent turn of events points to another match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. A first-time-ever bout between Jimmy and Jey Uso also seems likely.

